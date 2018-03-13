QUIZ: Which Texas-born celebrity is your soulmate? - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

QUIZ: Which Texas-born celebrity is your soulmate?

Which Texas-born celebrity is your soulmate? Take the quiz to find out!

MOBILE VIEWERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • 2 of 3 families targeted by package bombs knew each other

    2 of 3 families targeted by package bombs knew each other

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 1:31 AM EDT2018-03-13 05:31:30 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-03-13 22:52:36 GMT
    (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities investigate the scene after multiple explosions in Austin on Monday, March 12, 2018. Police are responding to another explosion Monday, that badly injured a woman, hours after a packa...(Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities investigate the scene after multiple explosions in Austin on Monday, March 12, 2018. Police are responding to another explosion Monday, that badly injured a woman, hours after a packa...

    Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.

    More >>

    Three package bombs left on doorsteps in suburban neighborhoods have exploded in less than two weeks in Texas' capital city, killing two people and wounding two others.

    More >>

  • Florida prosecutors seeking death penalty in school shooting

    Florida prosecutors seeking death penalty in school shooting

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 1:41 PM EDT2018-03-13 17:41:42 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 6:46 PM EDT2018-03-13 22:46:18 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz is in Broward County, FL, jail, accused of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, FL. (Source: Broward County Sheriff)Nikolas Cruz is in Broward County, FL, jail, accused of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, FL. (Source: Broward County Sheriff)

    Florida prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz in the fatal shooting of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

    More >>

    Florida prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz in the fatal shooting of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

    More >>

  • Storm blasts winter-weary Northeast; thousands lose power

    Storm blasts winter-weary Northeast; thousands lose power

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-03-13 04:11:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 13 2018 6:45 PM EDT2018-03-13 22:45:42 GMT
    (Erica Yoon /The Roanoke Times via AP). A vehicle drives through snow on Bent Mountain Road near Snake Drive in Copper Hill, Floyd County, Va., Monday, March 12, 2018.(Erica Yoon /The Roanoke Times via AP). A vehicle drives through snow on Bent Mountain Road near Snake Drive in Copper Hill, Floyd County, Va., Monday, March 12, 2018.

    The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.

    More >>

    The third major nor'easter in two weeks is starting to slam the storm-battered Northeast with more than a foot of snow and high winds expected in some areas.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly