Baylor student dies in plane crash in Laredo

The crash also killed Kelle Hein, the pastor of Family Baptist Church in Laredo. (Source: CNN)

Baylor University said that a sophomore died Thursday in a plane crash in Laredo. Two people died in the crash.

The Piper PA-31P had departed the airport Thursday morning and was attempting to return when it crashed in a grassy area about 50 yards from commercial buildings adjacent to the airport grounds.

Laredo police spokesman Joe Baeza says the airport was closed to all commercial and cargo air traffic following the wreck.

Robert Marshall transferred to Baylor for the spring semester and was majoring in aviation sciences.He was from Bruni, TX.

Baylor’s Office of Spiritual Life and the Baylor Counseling Center are working alongside aviation sciences faculty to assist Robert’s classmates and friends this week.

“Although Robert was only with us at Baylor for a couple of months, he had already made an impact as an outstanding student with a passion for aviation and unlimited potential. Aviation is a close-knit community, and Robert will be greatly missed here at Baylor by his fellow students, as well as our faculty and staff,” said Dr. Trey Cade, assistant research professor and director of the Baylor Institute for Air Science, who was one of Robert’s professors.

