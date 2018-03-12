Baylor Softball's Rodoni Named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week

Baylor softball junior pitcher Gia Rodoni was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week, announced Monday by the conference office.

Rodoni helped lead Baylor to an undefeated week, making three starts and four appearances to go 4-0 on the week, including a win at No. 21 Long Beach State.

The Los Banos, Calif., native was the only Big 12 pitcher to face a ranked opponent on the road over the week, spinning a complete game to help BU beat LBSU, 5-2.

Rodoni led the conference in wins (4), innings pitched (21.1), strikeouts (34), appearances (4), starts (3), shutouts (1), and was the only Big 12 pitcher to throw three complete games. All three of those would go 6.0 innings or longer.

She continued to completely dominate opposing lineups, notching two, 10-plus strikeout games, fanning 12 each in wins over Ohio and Liberty.

One of her most impressive performances of the week came versus Delaware, with the Lady Bears trailing 3-0 with two outs in the fifth inning. Rodoni would strike out all seven batters she faced over the final 2.1 frames, allowing for a five-run rally by the Lady Bears in the top of the seventh to pick up the win for Rodoni in relief.

Closing out the weekend facing Liberty on Saturday, Rodoni carried a perfect game through the first four innings, finishing with a 12-strikeout, three-hit shutout of the Lady Flames in a 9-0 victory.

The award is the third weekly honor from the conference for Rodoni in five weeks, marking the third in her two-plus seasons at Baylor.

The nod is the 36th awarded to a BU pitcher in program history. A Lady Bear pitcher has taken home at least one weekly honor from the conference each of the last eight years, with four or more awards in each of the previous two seasons.