Police give tips on what to do if you receive a suspicious package

The Lampasas Police Department shared tips on what to look for when dealing with a suspicious package.

They warn to protect yourself, your business and your mailroom.

In the post, they said that if you are not expecting a package and receive one that seems suspicious, contact 911 immediately.

If you receive a suspicious package:

Stop, don't handle the package

Isolate the package immediately

Don't open, smell or taste it

Activate your emergency plan and call 911 - or tell a supervisor if you are at a business

Wash your hands with soap and water

They released this information after officials announced that three package explosions in Austin seem to be related. Two people have died in the attacks within the last 10 days.

