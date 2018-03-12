Police give tips on what to do if you receive a suspicious packa - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police give tips on what to do if you receive a suspicious package

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
Connect
If you receive a suspicious package, contact 911 immediately. (Source: USPS) If you receive a suspicious package, contact 911 immediately. (Source: USPS)
(KXXV) -

The Lampasas Police Department shared tips on what to look for when dealing with a suspicious package. 

They warn to protect yourself, your business and your mailroom. 

In the post, they said that if you are not expecting a package and receive one that seems suspicious, contact 911 immediately. 

If you receive a suspicious package:

  • Stop, don't handle the package
  • Isolate the package immediately
  • Don't open, smell or taste it
  • Activate your emergency plan and call 911 - or tell a supervisor if you are at a business
  • Wash your hands with soap and water

They released this information after officials announced that three package explosions in Austin seem to be related. Two people have died in the attacks within the last 10 days.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

