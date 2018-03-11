Several of bales of hay catch fire in Falls County

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is warning the Syrian government not to use chemical weapons in its civil war.More >>
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the diplomatic push to solve the North Korean nuclear weapons crisis is at such a delicate stage that he won't publicly discuss the talks or related issues such as U.S.-South Korean military exercises.
Officials say a helicopter has crashed into the East River off Manhattan.
Authorities said the suspect, who served a year in Afghanistan and returned highly decorated, took three women hostage Friday at the Yountville veterans center where he had sought help. Hours later, authorities found all four of their bodies in a room at the center.
The NRA contends the new law is unconstitutional because it raises the minimum age to buy rifles and puts a blanket ban on the fundamental rights of some law-abiding Florida citizens.
