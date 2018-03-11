Several of bales of hay catch fire in Falls County

Firefighters have been working to put out a fire on several bales of hay in Falls County on Sunday.

The fire is at CR 465 in Falls County. The cause of the fire remains unknown but firefighters believe it started by power lines.

About 50 round bales are burning.

Firefighters are using a lot of water and are letting the fire burn itself out.

Firefighters are working to keep the fire from reaching a nearby barn about 60 feet away.

The hay was from the new season that had recently been cut and baked.

Volunteer fire departments from Chilton, Golinda, Bruceville-Eddy, Rosebud and Lott were on the scene.

Firefighters have been released from the scene.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.