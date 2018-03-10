Highlassies sweep rival Weatherford

The McLennan Highlassies picked up another doubleheader sweep this afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark, this time over their conference rivals, the Weatherford Lady Coyotes.

The Highlassies defeated the Lady Coyotes 4-1 in the first game with Victoria Vasquez getting the win. Vasquez was on fire in the circle, allowing only two hits and striking out 10 batters.

The game was scoreless through the first four and one-half innings of play. McLennan finally got on the board with one run in the bottom of the fifth. Maddie Warhol led off with a double and was replaced at second by pinch runner Madison Hill. Hill then moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Charley Avery and scored on a sacrifice fly by Cassie Pavlas.

The Highlassies added three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Emeri Eubanks, Ariana Hernandez and Genisa Marrero-Carter all singled to load the bases. Eubanks came in to score on a fly out by Brittany Montoya. Warhol then doubled to score Hernandez and Marrero-Carter.

Weatherford’s only run came in the top of the seventh. Francine Garcia was safe at first and moved to second on a Highlassie error. Garcia then moved to third on a ground out by Kalina Sato and scored on a fly out by Analiese Galdeano.

McLennan dominated Weatherford in the night cap, defeating the Lady Coyotes 10-2 in six innings. Emily Klanika got the win in the circle.

The Highlassies exploded for six runs in the bottom of the first inning. Olivia Lantigua doubled and Kaitlin Richards drew a walk. Eubanks followed with the three-run homer. Hernandez doubled and Marrero-Carter singled. Marrero-Carter then stole second and both runners scored on a double by Warhol. Avery followed with a triple to score Warhol.

Weatherford scored one run in the top of the fifth. Morgan Page, Garcia and Sato all walked to load the bases. Mikala Douglas then singled to score Page.

The Lady Coyotes added a run in the fifth. Eliza Eberhard walked but was out at second on fielder’s choice by Kristeny Magallanes. Magallanes then moved to second on a passed ball and scored on a single by Garcia.

McLennan secured the run-rule victory with four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Warhol singled and was replaced at first by pinch runner Hill. Hill then stole second and scored on another triple by Avery. Pavlas followed with a single to score Hill. Mayra Davila replaced Pavlas to run at first and Lantigua drew a walk. Davila then scored on a double by Richards; and Lantigua scored on a Weatherford error.

The Highlassies continue conference play Wednesday, traveling to Vernon for a 1 p.m. doubleheader