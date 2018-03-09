Baylor baseball tops GW on monster second inning

Baylor baseball notched a 6-3 win in its series opener vs. George Washington on Friday evening at Baylor Ballpark. The Bears (6-5) used a five-run second inning and a good start by Cody Bradford to top the Colonials (7-7).

Baylor scratched the scoreboard first as Cole Haring led off the game with a triple and scored on a wild pitch. However, Bradford allowed four hits over the first two innings and the Colonials rallied for a run in the second.

From there, the Baylor offense answered and Bradford settled in. BU scored five in the second on an Andy Thomas walk, error, Josh Bissonette two-run double, Tucker Cascadden RBI triple, Davion Downey walk and Shea Langeliers two-out, two-run double.

Bradford allowed just three hits and one walk over his next five innings to keep the George Washington offense at bay.

BU reliever Kyle Hill took over in the eighth and gave up two runs but left a runner stranded. Troy Montemayor then worked a clean ninth to finish it for his fourth save.

Bradford (2-1) picked up the win, allowing one run on seven hits and one walk with eight strikeouts in seven innings. Colonials starter Jacob Meyer (0-1) took the loss, giving up five runs (three earned) on three hits and one walk in 1.1 innings.