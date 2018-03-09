Baylor women's tennis extends win streak to five

The 38th-ranked Baylor women’s tennis program extended its win streak to five-straight dual matches, three against ranked foes, with the sweep of its doubleheader at Hurd Tennis Center on Friday.

No. 38 Baylor 6, Incarnate Word 1

Baylor started the day with a bang, securing the doubles point against the Cardinals with dominant 6-0 victories on courts two and three.

Freshmen Livia Kraus and Giorgia Testa carried the momentum into singles action, registering back-to-back, 6-0, 6-0, wins against Rachel Sadiq and Alejandra Landaluce, respectively.

Sophomore Camilla Abbate clinched the team result for the Bears by defeating Victoria Kareh, 6-2, 6-1, on court three.

Electing to play it out, Baylor tallied additional wins with freshman Kris Sorokolet besting Matea Zemunik, 6-3, 6-2, at No. 1 singles and freshman Dominika Sujova topping Jelena Dordan in a super tiebreaker, 6-4, 3-6 (10-2), for a 6-1 final victory.

No. 38 Baylor 4, No. 37 Michigan 0

Baylor recorded a convincing, 4-0, win the nightcap over No. 37 Michigan. It is the fourth ranked victory for the Bears this season and the third in the last five dual matches.

For the second time in the same day, Baylor recorded two quick wins for the doubles point. Freshman Dominika Sujova and sophomore Angelina Shakhraichuk and senior Theresa Van Zyl and freshman Giorgia Testa, registered 6-0, 6-0 victories at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles, respectively.

Sophomore Jessica Hinojosa downed Mira Ruder-Hook at No. 5 singles, 6-2, 6-1, to record Baylor’s second point and Kraus followed with a win against Bella Lorenzini at No. 6 singles, 6-2, 6-0, for its third. Hinojosa has won five-straight matches, while Kraus has registered four in a row.

Sorokolet came through, notching the team result with an upset victory on court two over 81st-ranked Chiara Lommer, 6-3, 6-3. It marks the first win over a ranked foe of her Baylor career.