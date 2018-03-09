Aggie golf aims for 3rd straight win at Hackler Championship

After winning its second consecutive and program-record fifth tournament title of the season, the Texas A&M men's golf team returns the course this weekend at the 17th-annual General Hackler Championship.

"We are really looking forward to returning to Myrtle Beach this weekend," Texas A&M head coach J.T. Higgins said. "The Dunes is a terrific test of golf and the field is strong this year. We are looking to build on the success we have had so far this spring, take advantage of a great opportunity to compete and continue to improve each and every time we tee it up.”