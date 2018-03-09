Cru men's tennis wins season opener

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s tennis team earned a 7-2 win over LeTourneau University Friday afternoon in Belton. The win opened the Cru at 1-0 on the season while the YellowJackets fell to 1-4.







UMHB took a 2-1 win after doubles play with Jace Mahan and Cole Weiss taking No. 2 doubles 8-3 and Alex Mackellar and Jake Boles winning No. 3 doubles 8-3. Robert Galligan was UMHB’s next point with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep at No. 4 singles. UMHB took five of the six singles matches to secure the 7-2 win.







The Cru returns to action on Tuesday, March 20th in a 1 p.m. match against the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.