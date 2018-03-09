Lady Bears host NCAA selection party - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Lady Bears host NCAA selection party

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The second-ranked Baylor Lady Bears and the Tip Off Club are hosting a watch party for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Show on Monday, March 12 at the Stone Room located inside the Ferrell Center.

The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. (CT) and the show begins at 6 p.m. Those in attendance can watch the reveal of Baylor’s NCAA Tournament seed, as the Lady Bears secured the conference’s automatic bid by winning the Big 12 Championship crown, and the 64-team bracket live on ESPN.

