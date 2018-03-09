Crisis Assistance Program for victims of abuse to begin in Central Texas

A new program that aims to help victims of abuse is starting in Central Texas and they need your help.

Aware Central Texas is an organization that helps people in abusive situations.

"Working with law enforcement agencies to help walk them through the process of the criminal justice system, we do protective orders and we just proved referrals and resources in the community for those individuals," Aware Executive Director, Misty Biddick said.

The organization recently joined forces with the Killeen and Temple Police Departments to create the Crisis Assistance Program.

"Something we do really well in Bell County already is we collaborate, we talk to each other, but having this partnership and being able to communicate with those agencies just better assists those victims," Biddick said.

In June of 2017, the three organizations came together to create the program which will be made up of volunteers that will be trained to help victims.

"There has been kind of an influx of crime in the community and so one of the things to meet those needs and to serve those victims is to have staff that can provide for those individuals right away," Biddick said.

Biddick said there is a job for every person that wants to volunteer from administration to providing individual help to victims. If you would like to be a volunteer for the program you'll need to sign up for a 24-hour training course that begins in May.

The training course dates are May 2, 5, 9 and 10.

Volunteers will need to submit their application by March 30 and be able to volunteer at least 6 hours a month and pass a Criminal and Department of Family Protective Services Background Check.

For more information you can contact one of the following:

Misty Biddick: mbiddick@awarecentraltexas.org

Lisa Hatfield: Lhatfield@killeentexas.gov

Theresa Nguyen: tnguyen@templetx.gov

