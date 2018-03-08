BU softball opens tournament, beats Liberty

The Baylor Bears faced West Virginia in the quarterfinals round of the playoff.More >>
The Baylor Bears faced West Virginia in the quarterfinals round of the playoff.More >>
Baylor soccer junior midfielder Julie James will compete with the U.S. Under-23 Women’s National Team in the Thorns Spring Invitational, which will see the USA taking on three NWSL teams between March 11-17 at Merlo Field on the campus of the University of Portland.More >>
Baylor soccer junior midfielder Julie James will compete with the U.S. Under-23 Women’s National Team in the Thorns Spring Invitational, which will see the USA taking on three NWSL teams between March 11-17 at Merlo Field on the campus of the University of Portland.More >>
No. 12/12 Baylor softball (13-3) had a strong offensive effort, winning an 8-3 effort over Liberty (14-6) on Thursday afternoon at Liberty Softball Stadium.More >>
No. 12/12 Baylor softball (13-3) had a strong offensive effort, winning an 8-3 effort over Liberty (14-6) on Thursday afternoon at Liberty Softball Stadium.More >>
The No. 7 Texas A&M softball team commences conference action with a three-game series against 19th-ranked Ole Miss, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. at the Aggie Softball Complex.More >>
The No. 7 Texas A&M softball team commences conference action with a three-game series against 19th-ranked Ole Miss, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. at the Aggie Softball Complex.More >>
Baylor baseball begins a seven-game home stand with a three-game weekend series vs. George Washington.More >>
Baylor baseball begins a seven-game home stand with a three-game weekend series vs. George Washington.More >>