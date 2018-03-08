Aggie softball hosts Ole Miss

The No. 7 Texas A&M softball team commences conference action with a three-game series against 19th-ranked Ole Miss, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. at the Aggie Softball Complex.

Friday’s game can be seen on SEC Network Plus with Chelsea Reber (play-by-play) and Matt Simon (color) on the call. Saturday and Sunday’s contests can be seen on the SEC Network as Courtney Lyle (play-by-play) and Jenny Dalton-Hill (color) call the action. Authenticated subscribers can access the streams through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs and other connected devices.

Louie Belina and Chris Southard bring the action to listeners on Willy 1550 AM in the Bryan-College Station area and online at www.12thMan.com/showcase.

Texas A&M is 21-3 on the year after going 3-0 in a trio of midweek contests. Against Penn State and Incarnate Word, Keeli Milligan went 9-for-10 with a triple, six runs scored and seven stolen bases. Kaitlyn Alderink added four hits, including a triple, five RBI and two runs scored. Samantha Show began the week with her first collegiate no-hitter and Trinity Harrington followed with a four-hitter against Incarnate Word with eight strikeouts, matching her season high.

Milligan tops the Aggies with a .417 average on the year followed by Sarah Hudek, who is batting .406. Tori Vidales leads the team with five home runs and 31 RBI, while Riley Sartain has belted four home runs.

In the circle, Harrington is 6-1 with a 0.97 ERA. Maddie MacGrandle continues her undefeated start to her freshman season with a 5-0 mark and a 1.71 ERA. Show holds a 6-2 record, while Lexi Smith has added three wins.

Ole Miss enters the weekend with a 13-4 record and are coming off an 8-2 loss to Boston College. The Rebels are led by Elantra Cox, who is batting .373, and Autumn Gillespie, who tops the Rebels in home runs with two and RBI at 11. Kaitlin Lee leads the pitching staff with an 8-1 record and 1.45 ERA.