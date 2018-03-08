Baylor women's tennis hosts doubleheader Friday

The 38th-ranked Baylor women’s tennis program welcomes Incarnate Word and 37th-ranked Michigan to Hurd Tennis Center for a dual match doubleheader on Friday, March 9. The Bears open the day with at 10 a.m. (CT) match against the Cardinals and wrap up with a 5 p.m. match against the Wolverines.

Another session of Cub Tennis will be held at 4 p.m. prior to the match against Michigan. The free clinic is open to kids 11 and under who wear athletic clothing and shoes. Tennis equipment is provided.

Baylor brings a three-match win streak into the doubleheader, registering victories at No. 32 Washington, against No. 11 Ohio State and at Rice. After falling out of the rankings, the Bears have elevated themselves to 38th in the national poll with three upset victories.

The upcoming matches at home provide Baylor with a final tuneup for its Big 12 Conference-opening road trip at Kansas and Kansas State, March 12-13.

“We need to start the day by giving our best against Incarnate Word and maintain our focus for a tough Michigan opponent,” head coach Joey Scrivano. “This doubleheader is another great opportunity for our team to improve, especially in the area of mental toughness. I’ve seen some amazing growth with this team and it’s so much fun to be a part of it.”

Incarnate Word enters the doubleheader with a 1-8 record this season, while 37th-ranked Michigan is 4-6 this year.

Two Wolverines are nationally ranked in singles, including No. 21 Kate Fahey and No. 81 Chiara Lommer. Michigan’s doubles duo of Brienne Minor and Mira Ruder-Hook is ranked No. 42 nationally.