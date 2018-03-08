Baylor women's tennis hosts doubleheader Friday

Collin Sexton drove the length of the court in the final seconds and hit a floater at the buzzer to give Alabama a 71-70 win over Texas A&M in the of the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Thursday.More >>
The 38th-ranked Baylor women’s tennis program welcomes Incarnate Word and 37th-ranked Michigan to Hurd Tennis Center for a dual match doubleheader on Friday, March 9.More >>
The Texas A&M women’s tennis team has added a match to its schedule and will play host to Lamar on Wednesday, March 21.More >>
Texas A&M equestrian’s Avery Ellis was named the Southeastern Conference’s February Horsemanship Rider of the Month, the league office announced Thursday.More >>
The seventh-ranked Texas A&M softball team defeated Incarnate Word, 7-0 and 8-3, in a doubleheader Wednesday at the Aggie Softball Complex.More >>
