Police: 63-year-old man robs bank inside supermarket

A man was arrested and charged with robbing a bank inside of a supermarket.

Bellmead police said that William Bridgewater, 63, was arrested for robbing a Chase in the Walmart on the 1500 block of S. I-35 Access. Police said that Bridgewater had handed Chase Bank employees a note that read: "this a robbery give me all your money." He left with the money.

When he was found, police said that he had no weapons on him, but was found in possession of the exact amount that was taken from the bank.

Bridgewater was taken into custody and the FBI was notified to assist in pursuing federal charges.

