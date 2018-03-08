Police arrest woman for trafficking daughter

Detectives with the Corsicana Police Department arrested the mother a young girl after two men were arrested previously after the young girl's mother discovered she was being sexually victimized, according to the Corsicana Daily Sun.

The mother identified as 25-year-old Heather Dees was arrested on March 20.

Feb. 20, the mother told Corsicana police that she believed her daughter was being sexually victimized by an adult over a one-year period

During the investigation, detectives found a substantial amount of evidence to arrest 39-year-old Corey Henderson, who they believe had groomed the victim over a period of time, provided her with narcotics and instructions on how to use the drugs. He made the victim available through online advertisements and word of mouth.

The mother was charged with trafficking a child to receive benefit and endangering a child.

Henderson was charged with trafficking of a person.

59-year-old Michael Riggins was also charged with sexual assault of a minor in Mexia.

Police are continuing to investigate the case.

