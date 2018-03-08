Single-engine plane makes emergency landing in Temple - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Single-engine plane makes emergency landing in Temple

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

The Temple Fire and Rescue spokesperson Thomas Pechal said in a press release, two people are ok after a single-engine plane made an emergency landing on Thursday morning in Temple. 

The plane landed in a filed in the 14,600 block of state highway 317 around 11 a.m. 

Two people were aboard and only received non-life threatening injuries. 

The plane is upright, there is no fuel leaking and no fire. 

No other details were available. 

