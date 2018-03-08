Affidavit: Former police chief forced victim to have sex after o - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Affidavit: Former police chief forced victim to have sex after offering to help her regain custody of children

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Quincy Deon Lee (Source: Falls County) Quincy Deon Lee (Source: Falls County)
Quincy Deon Lee (Source: KXXV) Quincy Deon Lee (Source: KXXV)
ROSEBUD, TX (KXXV) -

The former Rosebud Police Chief was arrested by Texas Rangers and the Falls County Sheriff's Office overnight on a second-degree felony sexual assault charge, Falls County officials said. 

39-year-old Quincy Deon Lee has been released on a $20,000 bond.

According to the arrest affidavit, in 2015 Lee would force the victim to have sex with him by telling her she would not get in trouble for drinking while on probation. Lee knew she was on probation and would catch her while she was under the influence of alcohol, the victim said. 

The affidavit also said Lee told the victim he would help her regain custody of her children from CPS if she had sex with him, but he never did so. 

The assault happened in Lee's office at the police station when they were the only people in the building over a 6-month period. 

In August, Lee resigned after a complaint was submitted against him by an officer on the all-male police force. He had been with the department for almost five years. 

