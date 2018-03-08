Central Texas College hosts annual 'Keeping Spring Break Safe' e - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Central Texas College hosts annual 'Keeping Spring Break Safe' event

By Hunter Davis, Reporter
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

For many students in Central Texas, Friday kicks off the start of spring break, so Central Texas College is doing what they can to remind everyone to have a safe week.

"Two years in a row we had students die at South Padre," Campus Police Chief, Mary Wheeler said.

During their annual event "Keeping Spring Break Safe" students were encouraged to keep safety as a priority, especially when it comes to driving under the influence.

"I feel like if we at least reach one student and they go to spring break and don't drink and drive or do illegal drugs and come back to us on the Monday following Spring Break then we have done our jobs," Wheeler added. "Before spring break we want them to know what it feels like to be drunk or do drugs in a simulated atmosphere."

Central Texas News Now reached out to local law enforcement agencies who said while they will not be upping their patrols for the week they want to remind you that If you are caught driving under the influence you could face up to $2,000 in fines or up to 180 days in jail.

