Students at Midway High planning a walk-out in honor of the Parkland victims

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
By Estephany Escobar, Reporter
WOODWAY, TX (KXXV) -

Some students at Midway High School are organizing a student walk-out in honor of the 17 people killed at the school in Parkland, FL last month, according to M'Lynn Philips, a senior at Midway High School. 

The walk-out is set to happen on March 14 at 10 a.m.

Students at Midway are saying they will be joining in the national 17-minute walk out. 

“It is worth getting into trouble so that we can be in a safe environment to get our education,” said 16-year-old Casie Pollard, a Midway sophomore and walk-out organizer.

The national protest is being started by the Women's March. The organizations are encouraging students, teachers and their allies to walk out of schools on March 14 to protest gun violence.

When Central Texas News Now contacted Midway ISD about the walk-out, spokeswoman Traci Marlin responded the district planned a meaningful way to spend time with students to discuss their feelings and ideas for school safety. The district currently on spring break is expected to release more details about activities planned on Monday.

The event is one of two events planned this month to advocate for gun control. The group is requesting a ban on AR-15 style rifles and bump stocks. In addition, it is asking the government to close loopholes on the purchase of the AR-15 style rifles. 

There is a rally planned for March 24 at Heritage Square in downtown Waco. Students who survived the shooting in Florida are planning to march in Washington D.C. on the same date in an event called March for Our lives. Organizers encourage other communities to conduct a march on the same day.

