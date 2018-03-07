KISD Career Center featured on education magazine cover

The Killeen ISD Career Center has been featured in the quarterly magazine of the Association of Texas Professional Educators.

The cover photo shows health science teacher Jeff Watson who is also the school’s teacher of the year for 2016-2017 and senior Daniella Pazmino.

Career Center Campus Instructional Specialist Ron Sursa is a member of the professional educators’ association.

He said the group first approached the story of the Career Center through an interest in dual credit courses available in Texas public schools.

Representatives from ATPE visited the Career Cente and talked to teachers and students.

“The real enjoyment was to let them hear it from our own students. That is where you see the two students who are in the article come into play. Our main goal was to make them aware of CTE, but also to show what KCC and KISD are doing for the future of our students.” Sursa said.

The cover story details the changing perception of what used to be called vocational education, which suggested such students were unlikely to go to college, to the reality of a career-focused educational pathway in which students are statistically more likely to continue their education.

The KISD Career Center, now in its sixth year has about 1,700 students taking advantage of 14 career clusters including health science, digital graphic arts, television broadcasting, welding and much more.

