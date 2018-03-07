Public visitation, fund set for families of wreck that killed 2 women, 3 girls

The five people were killed on Monday morning. (Source: KXXV)

A public visitation and fund have been set up to help the families of the two women and three girls who were killed in a wreck while driving to school on Monday morning.

48-year-old Janith Murphree, 66-year-old LaVera Hallmark and three girls 8-year-old Jaylyn Murphree, 9-year-old Brianna Hallmark and 13-year-old Rachael Hallmark were killed when their passenger van attempted to make a U-turn and collided with an oncoming pickup truck, DPS said.

The three girls were identified by Foss Funeral Home in Valley Mills.

LaVera was the girls' grandmother, and Janith was the mother of one of the girls who died.

The girls were students within Valley Mills Independent School District.

The public visitation will be on Sunday at First Baptist Church of Valley Mills in from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

All five will be buried on Tuesday. LaVera, Janith and Jaylyn will be buried in Stephenville, Texas. Rachael and Brianna will be buried in Lingleville, Texas.

If you would like to donate, you can go to the First National Bank of Bosque County in Clifton or Ranch House in Waco and say you would like to donate to the Hallmark and Murphree families.

There is also a GoFundMe for the family that was set up. You can donate to that by clicking here.

The Clifton bank is located at 1203 N. Avenue G and the Waco location is at 8213 N. Highway 6.

