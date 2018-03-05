Three Valley Mills ISD students die in crash on their way to sch - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Three Valley Mills ISD students die in crash on their way to school

By Estephany Escobar, Reporter
And Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
The crash happened just south of Clifton on Highway 6. (Source: KXXV) The crash happened just south of Clifton on Highway 6. (Source: KXXV)
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

Two women and three elementary-aged girls died after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6 near Clifton on Monday morning while on their way to school. 

The Department of Public Safety officials identified the women as Janith Murphree, 48, of Clifton, and Lavira Hallmark, 66. The three girls, aged 8, 9, and 13 were not identified. Officials said that one elementary student and one junior high student were siblings.  

"We are deeply saddened to inform you that three of our students passed away this morning in an automobile accident on the way to school," Valley Mills Independent School District said. "We extend our sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the Hallmark and Murphree families and their friends, as they will certainly be in our thoughts and prayers." 

DPS said it happened at 7:27 a.m., 2.1 miles from Clifton.

According to troopers, a Nissan passenger van driven by Murphree and a Ford pickup driven by Steven Penney, 39, was traveling southbound on Highway 6. The driver of the van attempted to make a U-turn, driving into the path of the truck, DPS said.

The two women and two of the girls in the van died in the crash. The third girl was taken to Goodall Witcher Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the pickup truck was sent to the hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

Highway 6 is now open.

DPS said no charges are currently being filed as a result of the crash. 

