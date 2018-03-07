Texas A&M University System launches new initiative to help stud - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Texas A&M University System launches new initiative to help students with college debt

By Hunter Davis, Reporter
Connect
Source: KXXV Source: KXXV
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

The Texas A&M University System has a new initiative that will soon affect students in Central Texas.

Texas A&M University System Chancellor, John Sharp recently announced the initiative and said it will help students facing hardships stay in school without racking up debt.

“We do not want our hard-working students to be forced to take out extra loans or lose valuable time toward their degree because of unanticipated issues with things like medical expenses, job loss, or natural disasters,” Sharp said. “One of the core functions of our universities is to get students to graduation with a degree that allows them to be highly productive members of society, and our new Regents’ Grant initiative will eliminate some of the pitfalls that have threatened the progress of too many of our bright students.”


 As a part of the initiative, $30 million will soon be divided among the 11 A&M University campuses.

"He decided he would like to put an initiative in place for all the A&M System schools that would provide some funding source to help students," A&M University-Central Texas President, Marc Nigliazzo said.

This initiative will help students like Julius Isaac III, who barely made it into his first year of college because of finances.

"When I got out of high school I didn't have any scholarships or grants available so, I was about $500 short for my tuition," Isaac said.

So, what happens when emergencies arise and finances are even tighter?

"A growing number of students whose education was interrupted," President Nigliazzo said.

Which is exactly what Chancellor Sharp started a new initiative to fix.

Chancellor Sharp proposed that $300 million be divided among the 11 A&M System Universities over the next ten years to help students that may have run into problems in their own lives finish their education.

"When we identify a student that meets the criteria that he is setting out, we can provide some funding for them that will not be a loan, but a grant of funds," President Nigliazzo said.

A grant of funds, also known as the Texas A&M System's New Regents' Grant, is a grant that students on the Texas A&M University-Central Texas Campus said will be well-received.

"This program is going to make a big change and a big difference for a lot of students here. It provides other options so that you don't just have to drop out of college," Sociology Major, Gary Ingram said.

To be eligible to receive the grant, students must meet certain criteria, including a student/family adjusted gross income between $60 and $100,000 per year.

While the initiative was inspired by those students affected by the hurricanes that hit in 2017, the goal is to help fill any financial gap no matter how small or big it may seem.

"When life happens to these students, we want them to be able to keep going and this is one way, one piece of help that we can provide for them," President Nigliazzo said.

The initiative will be funded with $3 million per year from the Available University Fund,  the funds will be allocated to universities based on size.

While the initiative is still waiting for approval from The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents, President Nigliazzo said he imagines it'll be ready to go in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • Texas A&M University System launches new initiative to help students with college debtMore>>

  • Education

    Education

    (Source: Pexel)(Source: Pexel)

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trump administration sues California over sanctuary laws

    Trump administration sues California over sanctuary laws

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 2:21 AM EST2018-03-07 07:21:41 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 9:28 AM EST2018-03-07 14:28:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...

    The U.S. Justice Department is challenging three California laws that, among other things, bar police from asking people about their citizenship status or participating in federal immigration enforcement activities.

    More >>

    The U.S. Justice Department is challenging three California laws that, among other things, bar police from asking people about their citizenship status or participating in federal immigration enforcement activities.

    More >>

  • More warnings come in response to Trump's tariff plans

    More warnings come in response to Trump's tariff plans

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 12:22 AM EST2018-03-07 05:22:06 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 9:27 AM EST2018-03-07 14:27:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2018, file photo, White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn, speaks to reporters during the daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, in Washington. Cohn i...(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2018, file photo, White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn, speaks to reporters during the daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, in Washington. Cohn i...

    The president said he planned to move forward with special tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, contending the U.S. has long been "mistreated" in trade deals.

    More >>

    The president said he planned to move forward with special tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, contending the U.S. has long been "mistreated" in trade deals.

    More >>

  • Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-03-06 05:31:19 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 9:27 AM EST2018-03-07 14:27:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    More >>

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly