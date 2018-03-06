Report: Man killed in shooting at Austin shopping center, suspect still at large

A man is dead after a shooting at the Domain in Austin. (Source: Creative Commons)

A man is dead after a shooting at an Austin shopping center, according to the Austin American Statesman.

The man was shot in a parking lot at the Domain Tuesday. The Statesman said that the man was shot in front of the Dick's Sporting Goods at the center.

Police responded to the scene just before 5 p.m. The newspaper said that witnesses told police that the victim was in a car and the shooter had driven away in a different car.

Police are still trying to track down the shooter and don't have anyone in custody.

