County clerk workers begin counting ballots at Brazos Center

Dozens of political hopefuls, their families and friends await as the virtual ballot boxes were carried into “Election Central” at the Brazos Center Tuesday night.

By 7:30 p.m., absentee and early ballots were counted. The early totals for Brazos County showed just over 7,200 turned out early out of more than 210,000 registered voters - that’s 3.43 percent.

The pace picked up around 8 p.m. as election workers across the 162 voting precincts began turning in their equipment to Brazos County Clerk workers.

Election night at the Brazos Center has long been a tradition for precinct judges, clerk’s office employees and candidates.

While many counties and statewide offices have gone the way of rapid updates online, Brazos County still distributes paper copies of unofficial results throughout the counting process.

Members of the local media await regular releases of numbers along with candidates and officeholders. The last box was carried into the counting area around 8:45 p.m.

