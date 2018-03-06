Family looking to press charges after dog stolen, returned with - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Family looking to press charges after dog stolen, returned with injuries

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Landon (Source: Michelle Carnline) Landon (Source: Michelle Carnline)
AUSTIN, TX (KXXV) -

An Austin-area family is devastated after their 6-month-old dog was stolen, and then was returned with injuries.

Michelle Carnline said she discovered her Great Dane was missing when she went to get him from the backyard, and the gate was open on Feb. 25 - her son's birthday. She had let him out around 9 p.m., and after singing her son Happy Birthday, she went to let him in, and he was gone. 

The family searched the neighborhood for their dog - twice. When they returned home, they realized the gate to the fence was not only open, but it was broken. 

She said that after talking to the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office, they told her they suspected her dog, Landon, was stolen.

The Houston Chronicle reported that police found signs of forced entry, and they have an open investigation on the theft. Carline also said they saw muddy footprints leaving their yard.

Carnline posted to Austin Lost and Found Pets pleading, "please if you took our baby just bring him back. No questions asked. Just put him in the gate. Please."

Carnline later updated the post, saying Landon had been returned the next day, but he had injuries. He was brought to the veterinarian to get patched up.

Landon had a gash on his right leg and what appeared to be burns on paws and heels. He also had lacerations between his toes that hit the bone.

The Chronicle also said that after the dog's return, Carnline found a note taped to her husband's car. 

"Hi there, my son took your dog," the anonymous note said. "I apologize he finally told us where he got him from. We will punish him accordingly. I do apologize again. Please don't get the police involved. He's just a kid."

Carnline told the Chronicle that she wouldn't have gotten the police involved if her dog hadn't been so terribly injured. 

Carnline said the family is pressing charges. She said if the suspect is caught, they will be charged with animal cruelty and theft.

Landon is at home and recovering. The family has put up a GoFundMe to help cover his medical bills.

Carnline said that Landon is having complications with his surgery and veterinarians are afraid that he might have to go back to get IV fluids due to dehydration from extreme diarrhea. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Kim Jong Un gets new image after S. Korea meeting: Statesman

    Kim Jong Un gets new image after S. Korea meeting: Statesman

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:32 AM EST2018-03-06 05:32:31 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:21 PM EST2018-03-07 04:21:45 GMT
    (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP). In this Monday, March 5, 2018 photo, provided by the North Korean government on March 6, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, his sister Kim Yo Jong, and Vice Chairman of North Korea's ruling ...(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP). In this Monday, March 5, 2018 photo, provided by the North Korean government on March 6, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, his sister Kim Yo Jong, and Vice Chairman of North Korea's ruling ...

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is said to have expressed his desire to "write a new history of national reunification" during a dinner Monday.

    More >>

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is said to have expressed his desire to "write a new history of national reunification" during a dinner Monday.

    More >>

  • Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-03-06 05:31:19 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:13 PM EST2018-03-07 04:13:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    More >>

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Justice Dept. suing Calif. over 'sanctuary' laws

    The Latest: Justice Dept. suing Calif. over 'sanctuary' laws

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 9:11 PM EST2018-03-07 02:11:38 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:13 PM EST2018-03-07 04:13:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,file). FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 file photo, Oakland Mayor, Libby Schaaf, center, discusses California's growing homeless crisis at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Schaaf has been at odds with U.S. Attor...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,file). FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 file photo, Oakland Mayor, Libby Schaaf, center, discusses California's growing homeless crisis at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Schaaf has been at odds with U.S. Attor...
    The Trump administration is suing to block California laws that extend protections for immigrants living in the United States illegally.More >>
    The Trump administration is suing to block California laws that extend protections for immigrants living in the United States illegally.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly