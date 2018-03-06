McLennan County Democratic Party hosting election night watch party in Waco

For the first time in 25 years, Democrats are running in all of Texas' 36 congressional districts.

Mary Duty, the chairwoman of the McLennan County Democratic Party, said her team has spent the last year spreading the word about these candidates and what they can do for the Lone Star State.

They're now hosting a watch party for election night.

It will be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Barnett's Public House in Waco.

Anyone is welcome to attend.

