One person displaced after fire in Bellmead

One man is displaced after a fire in his home Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened on the 4300 block of Nicky Lane in Bellmead at 2:13 p.m.

Officials said the man was able to get out of the house safely and there were no major injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

