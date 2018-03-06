Expert gives insight on app that highlights local businesses

For the Mar. 6. edition of Central Texas Living Ann Harder spoke with Hannah Franzen, local engagement coordinator for Towny.
During the interview, Hannah explained what Towny is, and how to use it. Towny is an app that allows users to find local businesses that you might not find with a typical search on your phone.
For more information visit https://towny.com/#towny-home-shop-local-earn-cash
The head of the National Economic Council plans to resign, the White House has confirmed.More >>
A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.More >>
Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.More >>
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office said that a law enforcement officer shot at a suspect during a standoff on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
