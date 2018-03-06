Expert gives insight on app that highlights local businesses

For the Mar. 6. edition of Central Texas Living Ann Harder spoke with Hannah Franzen, local engagement coordinator for Towny.

During the interview, Hannah explained what Towny is, and how to use it. Towny is an app that allows users to find local businesses that you might not find with a typical search on your phone.

For more information visit https://towny.com/#towny-home-shop-local-earn-cash

