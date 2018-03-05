Baylor defeats Texas 77-69, win Big 12 Championship - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor defeats Texas 77-69, win Big 12 Championship

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KXXV) -

In a game where Texas made a ton of plays, the Lady Bears seemed to just make one more.

Baylor defeated Texas 77-69 Monday night in Oklahoma City to capture the program’s 7th Big 12 tournament title in the last 8 years. 

Alexis Morris, Lauren Cox, and Kalani Brown each played 35+  of the game and they were the difference. 

At the end of the first quarter, a tied game tilted Baylor’s way after a Morris pick and pop ended up with Cox for a 19-foot jump shot.

The second quarter, Texas battled to even yet again, but as a Morris layup careened off the rim, Brown was able to coax it back up and through the net.

Kim Mulkey’s big three led the team in scoring, but senior Dekeiya Cohen came alive in the second half finding her stroke from beyond the arc.

Texas controlled the offensive boards, getting double digits on the stat sheet, and sometimes getting two or three looks at a scoring chance.

Cox was the difference maker with just over a minute to play, knocking down 4 free throws, two from a technical foul on Texas and another for a rebounding foul. With 46 seconds to play, Cox found herself at the line again going 2-2. 

Baylor was able to make the plays when t counted though and cut down the nets yet again in OKC.

Next up for the Lady Bears, the NCAA tournament selection March 12. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

