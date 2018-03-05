Where do you want your new post office to go? - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Where do you want your new post office to go?

By Makenzi Henderson, Anchor
Connect
BURLINGTON, TX -

There will be another meeting Tuesday for people who used to use the post office in Burlington.

The post office, located in Milam County, had been closed for about a year after the roof collapsed.

Postal Service spokesman Sam Bolen said the agency wants input on where customers would like a replacement to go.

He said the agency is looking at several options including just continuing to use the Rosebud location, or putting in a modular building.

"The consensus they got so far is a lot of people were happy with things. They thought we had just closed it. They didn't know we were looking at putting a replacement facility in," Bolen said.

The now-closed post office was on 14 Church Avenue in Burlington. He said many people starting using the Rosebud post office which is about five minutes away.

Bolen said the March 6 meeting will be the second meeting on the subject. It starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Rosebud Post Office at 206 N 5th Street.

Bolen said postal customers, including those who cannot go to the March 6 meeting, may submit written comments to the following address:

U.S. Postal Service Southern Facilities Service Office

c/o Damian Salazar, Real Estate Specialist

7800 N. Stemmons Freeway, Suite 400

Dallas, TX 75247-4220

The Postal Service will consider all comments prior to making its final decision. All comments and recommendations received by April 7, 2018, will be considered.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trump, Ryan face off in rare public GOP clash over tariffs

    Trump, Ryan face off in rare public GOP clash over tariffs

    Monday, March 5 2018 1:10 AM EST2018-03-05 06:10:27 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:03 AM EST2018-03-06 05:03:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with steel and aluminum executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Washington. Trump's announcement that he will impose stiff tariffs on imported...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with steel and aluminum executives in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Washington. Trump's announcement that he will impose stiff tariffs on imported...

    Trump's pronouncement Thursday that he would impose tariffs of 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively, on imported steel and aluminum, roiled markets and rankled allies. 

    More >>

    Trump's pronouncement Thursday that he would impose tariffs of 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively, on imported steel and aluminum, roiled markets and rankled allies. 

    More >>

  • North Korean dictator, Seoul envoys have 'openhearted talk'

    North Korean dictator, Seoul envoys have 'openhearted talk'

    Sunday, March 4 2018 10:40 PM EST2018-03-05 03:40:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:02 AM EST2018-03-06 05:02:02 GMT
    (Hong Hyo-shick/Newsis via AP). In this Feb. 21, 2018, photo, South Korea's national security director Chung Eui-yong speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea. President Moon Jae-in will send a delegation led by Chung to North Korea on Mon...(Hong Hyo-shick/Newsis via AP). In this Feb. 21, 2018, photo, South Korea's national security director Chung Eui-yong speaks at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea. President Moon Jae-in will send a delegation led by Chung to North Korea on Mon...

    If North Korea shows a willingness to disarm, it could indicate a restart of dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington to defuse the North Korean nuclear standoff.

    More >>

    If North Korea shows a willingness to disarm, it could indicate a restart of dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington to defuse the North Korean nuclear standoff.

    More >>

  • Man arrested, accused of stealing McDormand's Oscar trophy

    Man arrested, accused of stealing McDormand's Oscar trophy

    Monday, March 5 2018 1:00 PM EST2018-03-05 18:00:50 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:01 AM EST2018-03-06 05:01:31 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). Frances McDormand, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the D...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). Frances McDormand, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the D...
    Los Angeles police say a man has been arrested for stealing Frances McDormand's Oscars trophy after the Academy Awards.More >>
    Los Angeles police say a man has been arrested for stealing Frances McDormand's Oscars trophy after the Academy Awards.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly