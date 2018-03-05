Where do you want your new post office to go?

There will be another meeting Tuesday for people who used to use the post office in Burlington.

The post office, located in Milam County, had been closed for about a year after the roof collapsed.

Postal Service spokesman Sam Bolen said the agency wants input on where customers would like a replacement to go.

He said the agency is looking at several options including just continuing to use the Rosebud location, or putting in a modular building.

"The consensus they got so far is a lot of people were happy with things. They thought we had just closed it. They didn't know we were looking at putting a replacement facility in," Bolen said.

The now-closed post office was on 14 Church Avenue in Burlington. He said many people starting using the Rosebud post office which is about five minutes away.

Bolen said the March 6 meeting will be the second meeting on the subject. It starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Rosebud Post Office at 206 N 5th Street.

Bolen said postal customers, including those who cannot go to the March 6 meeting, may submit written comments to the following address:

U.S. Postal Service Southern Facilities Service Office

c/o Damian Salazar, Real Estate Specialist

7800 N. Stemmons Freeway, Suite 400

Dallas, TX 75247-4220

The Postal Service will consider all comments prior to making its final decision. All comments and recommendations received by April 7, 2018, will be considered.

