Three men arrested after shooting towards police

The incident happened in the 1300 block of Cavalry Lane. (Source: Google Maps)

Three men have been arrested after police said they discharged a gun toward officers.

Police said around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night officers were on their way to the 1300 block of Cavalry Lane due to a report of an armed suspect when numerous 911 calls were received about several men with guns.

When officers arrived one of the men discharged a gun.

Eventually, the three suspects were arrested and taken to the Killeen jail.

No other information about the situation was immediately released.

