No. 7 Texas A&M Overpowers Louisiana Tech, 10-1

The 7th-ranked Texas A&M softball team concluded the A&M Invite with a 10-1 victory in 5 innings over Louisiana Tech Sunday at the Aggie Softball Complex. The Aggies finished the tournament with a 4-1 record and move to 18-3 on the season.

After facing a one-run deficit in the first inning, the Aggies posted three-run second and third innings and a four-run fourth inning to defeat the Lady Techsters in five innings.

The Aggies’ offense recorded 10 hits, highlighted by Riley Sartain’s two homers in back-to-back at bats, both coming on the first pitch of the inning. Kaitlyn Alderink tied her career-high for RBI in a game with five as she plated at least one runner in three of her four times at the plate.

In the circle, Lexi Smith earned the win to move to 3-0 in her senior campaign. The Temple, Texas native, fanned three and only allowed two hits, two walks and one run in 3 innings of work. Throwing two innings in relief for the Aggies was Payton McBride who kept La Tech off the board for the remainder of the contest. The sophomore threw two innings, allowing only one hit and recording one strikeout.

KEY INNINGS



T1 | Louisiana Tech jumped on the Aggies early scoring one run on a bases loaded bloop single to left by Sloane Stewartson. LA TECH 1, A&M 0



B2 | Kelbi Fortenberry reached base on an infield single and was plated by a Kristen Cuyos double to left center. Keeli Milligan singled to first base and Alderink delivered a double in the gap to score Cuyos and Milligan. A&M 3, LA TECH 1



B3 | Sartain led off the inning with a solo blast over the left field wall on the first pitch. Samantha Show singled through the left side followed by a walk to Cuyos and another infield single from Milligan to load the bases. Alderink and Tori Vidales took advantage of a bases-loaded walk and hit-by-pitch, respectively, to add two runs for the Aggies. A&M 6, LA TECH 1



B4 | The Aggies struck for four runs on two hits and one error. Sartain delivered her second solo shot of the game, this one on the first pitch of the inning as well. Texas A&M loaded the bases yet again as Fortenberry was hit by a pitch, Cuyos walked and Milligan reached on a fielder’s choice. Alderink singled to right, scoring Fortenberry and Blake-Ann Fritsch, who pinch ran for Cuyos, and Milligan, who touched home due to a throwing error by the right fielder. A&M 10, LA TECH 1