Man arrested for sexually assaulting, strangling woman

The Waco Police Department said a man was arrested for sexually assaulting and strangling a woman early Sunday morning.

Officers were called out to a South Waco apartment complex around 2:50 a.m.

The woman told police she had been sexually assaulted and strangled by a known acquaintance, who was intoxicated.

Officers saw the suspect trying to leave in his vehicle.

The suspect was arrested without incident.

The suspect was identified as Dennis Mackey. Mackey is being charged with aggravated sexual assault, assault and strangulation.

Mackey is being held at the McLennan County Jail on a $121,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.