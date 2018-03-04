Man arrested for sexually assaulting, strangling woman - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Man arrested for sexually assaulting, strangling woman

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The Waco Police Department said a man was arrested for sexually assaulting and strangling a woman early Sunday morning. 

Officers were called out to a South Waco apartment complex around 2:50 a.m. 

The woman told police she had been sexually assaulted and strangled by a known acquaintance, who was intoxicated. 

Officers saw the suspect trying to leave in his vehicle.  

The suspect was arrested without incident. 

The suspect was identified as Dennis Mackey. Mackey is being charged with aggravated sexual assault, assault and strangulation. 

Mackey is being held at the McLennan County Jail on a $121,000 bond. 

