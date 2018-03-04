No injuries reported after train hits vehicle stalled on tracks - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

No injuries reported after train hits vehicle stalled on tracks

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The Waco Police Department said no one was injured after a train hit a vehicle that was stalled on the tracks late Saturday night. 

Officers were called out to the scene at 4th St. and Jackson around 12:15 a.m.

When officers arrived they found a Dodge Sedan was traveling northbound on 4th St. and attempted to turn eastbound on Jackson. 

The driver, who was unfamiliar with the area, cut the turn too sharp and drove off the roadway onto the railroad tracks. 

The vehicle then became stuck on the tracks. 

The occupants of a vehicle behind them saw the car stuck on the tracks.

Several citizens tried to push the car off the tracks with no success.

Another person called the emergency number posted at the signal crossing.  

Just when the phone was answered, a train was seen approaching them.

The train dispatcher told them to get away from the tracks and away from the train.

Unfortunately, the train was not able to stop and struck the vehicle.

Everybody was able to run to safety and no one was injured. 

The train’s operators were not injured.  

Waco Fire and ETMC assisted on the call.

Railroad Police also responded and conducted an investigation. 

