Firefighters help officer after being assaulted in Waco

The Waco Police Department said firefighters jumped in to assist an officer after he was assaulted on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a suspicious person call at Elm Ave. and Peach St.

Witnesses told 911 dispatchers that a man was jumping on the hood of a citizens vehicles near the intersection.

A Waco police officer found the suspect identified as 26-year-old John Austin Honea who had gone to the fire station and was wandering around the bay's where firetrucks were kept.

The officer was escorting Honea out when Honea suddenly threw a roundhouse punch striking the officer in the jaw causing injury.

Honea tried to run away but before he could, several firefighters jumped into action, capturing him and pinning him to the ground.

Honea was captured and transported to jail and being charged with assault on a public servant.

