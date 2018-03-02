Meals on Wheels starts #MarchforMeals initiative through month - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Meals on Wheels starts #MarchforMeals initiative through month

A local nonprofit, Meals on Wheels Waco, is asking for your help this March to partner with them in fighting hunger problems among senior citizens.

Meals on Wheels Waco serves senior citizens throughout McLennan, Hill and Falls counties. Clients are delivered meals to their home.

Meals on Wheels is starting an initiative for the month of March called #MarchforMeals.

"Pack your lunch. Save your lunch money and give it to a senior who needs a meal. That's what we're asking," Laura Ziemer, Director of Client Services for Meals on Wheels Waco, said.

For just $6, one senior receives a hot, nutritious meal.

"That's a hot meal, brought to their home for seniors who are homebound, unable to prepare their own meal. Many of them are living alone and may not see someone else that week," Ziemer said.

Meals on Wheels Waco is hoping to raise $3,300 throughout the month to serve 550 lunches to 25 seniors.

If you would like to donate, click here or stop by Meals on Wheels Waco at 501 W. Waco Drive.

