Injured hawk rescued by Central Texas News Now teammates

A hawk in need of help was given a hand by our very own Central Texas News Now teammates.

Marketing Director Emily Baird witnessed an injured red-tailed hawk run across the road after it appeared as though it was hit by a car.

Holly Stouffer was in the newsroom when Baird called in for help.

Stouffer and Baird called multiple agencies to pick up the bird.

Rachel Sine, the director of Wildlife Rehab Lorena, said she would take in the hawk if they brought it to her.

She explained how the pair could catch it using gloves, a sheet and a box for transport.

The hawk is now in Sine's care. Sine said the bird is in need of rest, food, hydration and medication. She said it should be ready for release in the next three or four days.

The hawk will be released where he was found, off of New Road and Speight Avenue in Waco.

Stouffer and Baird named the hawk "York" after the building he was found in front of.

Wildlife Rehab Lorena is a nonprofit, federally licensed wildlife rehabilitation center for injured and orphaned animals in the Central Texas area.

For more information on Wildlife Rehab Lorena, click here.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.