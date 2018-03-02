Police serve search warrant for illegal gambling in Copperas Cove

The Copperas Cove Police Department said they served a search warrant for illegal gambling on Friday.

Officers and the Bell County Organized Crime Unit served the search warrant at The Parlor at Five Hills located at 181 West Bus Hwy 190 Suite #3.

The search warrant was executed around 2:30 p.m.

The Copperas Cove Police Department began the investigation after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen that the business was operating illegally.

14 people were identified within the business along with one employee.

The investigation is ongoing.

