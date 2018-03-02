Seussical the Musical coming to CTX

For the Mar. 2. edition of Central Texas Living Ann Harder spoke with students two 5th grade students, Kaitlyn Baker and Jonah Payne, and a parent volunteer, Lisa Heitman Payne, from Clifton Elementary School about their production of Seussical the Musical.

During the interview, they talked about the musical and their favorite Dr. Seuss books. Both Kaitlyn and Jonah said their favorite Dr. Seuss book is "Green Eggs and Ham." The play will take the stage tonight at 6:30 and tomorrow night at 6:30 at Clifton Elementary School.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.