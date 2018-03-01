Make a Wish helps local 4-year-old's dream come true

One little girl's wish came true today with the help of Fort Hood firefighters, police officers and the Make A Wish Foundation.

Four-year-old Scarlett Landry has long dreamed of being a firefighter so today the Fort Hood Fire Department and police department made her an honorary firefighter and police officer.

She was diagnosed at an early age with mitochondrial disease, a combination of metabolic disorders that make it hard for her to take in enough food to sustain energy and power her body.

Scarlett has gone through nearly 40 surgical procedure to help her stay alive and she has a feeding tube, a catheter and an adaptive stroller to help her conserve energy.

Today she got the chance to climb all over fire trucks, police vehicles and even meet Sparky the dog before riding in a fire truck with a police escort to dinner at Chile's

Scarlett's wish is two-part experience, next week she is heading to Colorado to see snow for the first time.

She and her family will stay in Breckenridge for several days where she will get the chance to build a snowman, have a snowball fight and even learn how to ski.

