Affidavit: Man admits to wife that he tried to sexually assault daughter, granddaughter (Source: McLennan County Jail)

A man was arrested and charged with indecency with a child after a child said that he was touched by him inappropriately.

An arrest affidavit said that the suspect, James Thomas, 62, was arrested after a child and his parents told police that he was touched inappropriately.

The child told police and doctors that Thomas had touched him in his private parts while he was using the restroom on Feb. 19. The child's parents said the child does not need assistance going to the restroom and that Thomas should not be in the restroom, which he had previously.

On Feb. 20, Thomas' stepdaughter and granddaughter spoke to the officer and said that there were several sexual advances made toward them by Thomas when they were younger.

Shortly after, Thomas' wife came to the police department and submitted a written statement stating that Thomas had admitted that he had tried to sexually assault the daughter and granddaughter.

Thomas' wife said the family feared that Thomas would retaliate if they spoke up about what happened.

Thomas was arrested and charged with indecency with a child.

