Increased police presence at high school after threat

Rosebud-Lott ISD notified the Falls County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday night about a threat made to the high school.

The Falls County Sheriff's Office worked with the school district and had a significant presence on Thursday. The Texas Department of Public Safety, Falls County Constable, and Lott Police all assisted during the early morning hours.

One student was taken to juvenile services after speaking with the student's parents, school officials and law enforcement.

The Falls County Sheriff said no students were in any danger, and there was no disruption of classes with the increased law enforcement presence at the school.

"Current events make it a sad but necessary duty to report statements to law enforcement that, in the past, might otherwise have been treated as just unacceptable comments, " Rosebud-Lott Superintendent Steve Brownlee said. "We take every comment seriously."

