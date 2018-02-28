Caritas has openings to help veterans through case management program

Local nonprofit organization Caritas of Waco has openings to help more veterans through their case management program.

The program is to help low-income veterans get back on their feet.

This is the second year the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans' Assistance has provided Caritas with a grant for the program.

Caritas Director of Client Services Tammy Stevens said the program helps veterans for a year.

"So many times you know a person just gets down on their luck and they don't know what to do or where to turn to. And we guide them. We help them. And not only that, but we are able to financially assist them in order to achieve their goals and achieve their dreams and things they may have put on the back burner because of life circumstances and life situations," Stevens said.

Last year, they helped a little over 200 veterans through the program. This year, they still have space to help more.

"Let us help you. If you are a veteran and you have served our country, get in touch with us. Let us see what we can do to help you," Stevens said.

Caritas serves six area counties: McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hill, and Limestone.

Those who qualify for the program must be a veteran with a discharge classification other than dishonorable who has an annual income no more than 200% of the federal poverty level.

For more information, call Caritas of Waco at (254) 753-4593, e-mail Tammy Stevens at tstevens@caritas-waco.org or visit Caritas in Waco at 300 S. 15th Street.

