Caritas has openings to help veterans through case management pr - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Caritas has openings to help veterans through case management program

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Local nonprofit organization Caritas of Waco has openings to help more veterans through their case management program.

The program is to help low-income veterans get back on their feet.

This is the second year the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans' Assistance has provided Caritas with a grant for the program. 

Caritas Director of Client Services Tammy Stevens said the program helps veterans for a year.

"So many times you know a person just gets down on their luck and they don't know what to do or where to turn to. And we guide them. We help them. And not only that, but we are able to financially assist them in order to achieve their goals and achieve their dreams and things they may have put on the back burner because of life circumstances and life situations," Stevens said.

Last year, they helped a little over 200 veterans through the program. This year, they still have space to help more.

"Let us help you. If you are a veteran and you have served our country, get in touch with us. Let us see what we can do to help you," Stevens said.

Caritas serves six area counties: McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Freestone, Hill, and Limestone.

Those who qualify for the program must be a veteran with a discharge classification other than dishonorable who has an annual income no more than 200% of the federal poverty level.

For more information, call Caritas of Waco at (254) 753-4593, e-mail Tammy Stevens at tstevens@caritas-waco.org or visit Caritas in Waco at 300 S. 15th Street.  

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • TxDOT: NB I-35 lanes reopened after repairs made on bridge

    TxDOT: NB I-35 lanes reopened after repairs made on bridge

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 10:04 PM EST2018-03-01 03:04:03 GMT
    (Source: KXXV)(Source: KXXV)

    Northbound Interstate 35 lanes were reopened Wednesday evening after being down to one lane for several more hours in parts of Waco near University Parks Drive due to a hole that formed on the bridge. 

    More >>

    Northbound Interstate 35 lanes were reopened Wednesday evening after being down to one lane for several more hours in parts of Waco near University Parks Drive due to a hole that formed on the bridge. 

    More >>

  • In public spat, Trump taunts Sessions, AG doesn't keep quiet

    In public spat, Trump taunts Sessions, AG doesn't keep quiet

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 10:48 AM EST2018-02-28 15:48:09 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 10:00 PM EST2018-03-01 03:00:37 GMT
    President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe. (Source: CNN)President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe. (Source: CNN)

    President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he argues for investigation into the Russian election probe.

    More >>

  • Trump puts GOP in the hot seat on guns _ for now

    Trump puts GOP in the hot seat on guns _ for now

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:27 AM EST2018-02-28 05:27:37 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 10:00 PM EST2018-03-01 03:00:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., flanked by Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., left, and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, speaks with reporters following weekly policy luncheons where they discussed school ...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., flanked by Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., left, and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, speaks with reporters following weekly policy luncheons where they discussed school ...

    House Speaker Paul Ryan shows little interest in swift moves on guns, leaving it up to the Senate and President Donald Trump to push for a plan.

    More >>

    House Speaker Paul Ryan shows little interest in swift moves on guns, leaving it up to the Senate and President Donald Trump to push for a plan.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly