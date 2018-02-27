Aggie baseball stays unbeaten against Houston Baptist

The No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies improved to 8-0 on the season with a 7-1 win against the Houston Baptist Huskies Tuesday evening on Blue Bell Park at Olsen Field.

Offensively, Braden Shewmake, Logan Foster, and Chris Andritsos led the Aggies with two hits apiece. Shewmake went yard for the first time this season, plating two runs. While Andritsos hit his third home run of the season, scored two runs and drove in one. Foster added a double and two RBI. The rest of Aggie lineup had five hits, as A&M tallied 11 on the day.

Texas A&M’s John Doxakis appeared on the mound today for his first start and third appearance of the season. Doxakis (2-0) threw 6.0 innings, allowing one earned run and three hits while fanning eight. Nolan Hoffman came in to relieve in the seventh, working 2.0 scoreless frames, striking out two. Cason Sherrod was called in to close the game for the Aggies, whiffing two in a scoreless ninth.