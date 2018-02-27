Corsicana gorilla statue reinstalled after being removed for bei - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Corsicana gorilla statue reinstalled after being removed for being 'offensive'

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Corsicana park statue removed after seen as 'offensive' (Source: Google Maps) Corsicana park statue removed after seen as 'offensive' (Source: Google Maps)
Corsicana park statue reinstalled after being removed (Source: Corsicana Daily Sun) Corsicana park statue reinstalled after being removed (Source: Corsicana Daily Sun)
CORSICANA, TX (KXXV) -

The gorilla statue that was removed from a community park in Corsicana has been reinstalled after being removed for being 'offensive'. 

According to the Corsicana Daily Sun, the gorilla has been on the playground at Community Park for years and had recently been removed. 

Corsicana City Manager Connie Standridge told the Daily Sun on Tuesday that the gorilla was seen as offensive in some form to members of the community and it was going to be relocated.

Community members said they plan to hold a candlelight vigil for the gorilla on Wednesday night.

A Facebook page has been created for fans of the effort. 

