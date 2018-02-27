Killeen animal control manager terminated after investigation in - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Killeen animal control manager terminated after investigation into workplace misconduct

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

The Killeen Police Department said that the Animal Control Manager has been terminated due to an investigation into misconduct into the workplace.

During the investigation, the Animal Control Manager, Edward Tucker, submitted his two-week notice, intending to retire.

Police investigated the initial complaint against Tucker, and he was fired on Monday after the investigation supported the allegations.

“The internal investigation involving the animal control manager has concluded, and this type of behavior will not be tolerated in our workplace,” Chief Charles Kimble said.

