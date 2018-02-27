Killeen animal control manager terminated after investigation into workplace misconduct

On Tuesday, a McLennan County Jury sentenced a former Waco High Assistant Band Director to six years in prison and 10 years probation.More >>
On Tuesday, a McLennan County Jury sentenced a former Waco High Assistant Band Director to six years in prison and 10 years probation.More >>
As a mother, Bonnie Orr knows all about hard work.More >>
As a mother, Bonnie Orr knows all about hard work.More >>
Police have arrested a juvenile after the student made a terroristic threat against the College Station Independent School District.More >>
Police have arrested a juvenile after the student made a terroristic threat against the College Station Independent School District.More >>
Midway Independent School District said there will be SWAT drills taken place today at Midway Middle School.More >>
Midway Independent School District said there will be SWAT drills taken place today at Midway Middle School.More >>