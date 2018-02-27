Graffiti found at Enchanted Rock - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Graffiti found at Enchanted Rock

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Friends of Enchanted Rock/Facebook) (Source: Friends of Enchanted Rock/Facebook)
(Source: Texas Parks & Wildlife) (Source: Texas Parks & Wildlife)
TEXAS (KXXV) -

Graffiti has emerged on Enchanted Rock. 

The Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, located in Fredericksburg, received some damage Monday. The Friends of Enchanted Rock posted the graffiti on their Facebook page

The organization said that there were two other locations on the summit that were also damaged. 

